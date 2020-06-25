Agreement signed to reduce water loss through revamping Amman, Madaba networks

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud speaks at the signing of an agreement between the Water Ministry and three Jordanian companies specialised in reducing water loss on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Miyahuna Facebook page)

AMMAN — The Water Ministry on Thursday signed an agreement to renovate water networks in Amman and Madaba with three Jordanian companies specialised in reducing water loss. The project will be carried out under the supervision and support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to a ministry statement.

During the signing ceremony, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud said that the ministry has implemented an executive programme focused on reducing water loss in the technical and managerial areas through upgrading water networks and improving the effectiveness of pumps across the Kingdom.

The agreement with the local private sector is expected to provide over 500 jobs annually through the renovation of pipelines in 12 distribution areas, Abul Saud said, adding that this measure “will improve water services for over 170,000 subscribers”.

He reiterated that the projects will help to combat the exceptional circumstances imposed by the coronavirus crisis, during which demand for water increased by 40 per cent compared with normal times.

Jordan is among the most water-scarce countries and faces challenges in continuously improving water networks, “which cost the sector hefty amounts”, according to the statement.

Since 2015, USAID has provided grant funding at a cost of $212 million to support projects reducing water loss and improving pumping in Amman, Madaba, Zarqa and Aqaba through installing devices to detect leaks and modern electronic metres, in addition to renovating networks.

Abul Saud voiced appreciation for the “long-standing strategic partnership” with USAID and its support towards improving the water sector and protecting the Kingdom’s limited water resources, the statement said.

USAID’s five-year grant will also contribute to improving the facilities and networks of the Yarmouk Water Company, the Water Authority of Jordan and the Jordan Valley Authority, according to the statement.

The project to reduce water loss has been operating since 2015 and through the partnership with USAID, water loss has been reduced in areas under the jurisdiction of Miyahuna by 26 per cent and by 23 per cent in areas served by the Aqaba Water Company, the statement said.