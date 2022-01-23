Adaileh takes part in Arab League Council emergency meeting

Amjad Adaileh at the emergency meeting of the Arab League Council on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan's permanent representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh on Sunday stressed that the Kingdom's stance and solidarity with the United Arab Emirates are "unwavering and are based on strong and historical brotherly relations".

Adaileh, who is also Jordan's ambassador to Egypt, made the remarks at an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council, held upon the UAE's call, to discuss the recent drone attack launched by the Houthi militias against the UAE, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Adaileh said that Jordan stands “with all its capabilities” with the UAE and supports the measures Abu Dhabi takes to confront all that threatens the country's security and stability.

The ambassador renewed the Kingdom's condemnation of what he described as "cowardly terrorist aggression" perpetrated by the Houthi militia against civil facilities in the UAE.

Stressing that the UAE's security is part of Jordan's, he said: "Our security is indivisible, our present is one, and we build our future with our solidarity and standing side by side in the face of the dark and terrorist forces".

The ambassador called for not wasting time to support all efforts aimed to combat these forces under a holistic and integrated approach.

Adaileh called for joint regional and international efforts to confront and deter this group's terrorism and to stop its human rights violations and terrorist attacks that "threaten the security and stability of the entire region".