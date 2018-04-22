Abu Tayeh to fill House seat left vacant after MP’s death

AMMAN — Saleh Abu Tayeh is set to fill the Southern Badia District's Lower House seat which was left vacant after the death of MP Mohammad Amamreh in a car accident on Saturday.

Abu Tayeh, who ran in the 2016 parliamentary elections, came second in Amamreh's four-member list "Almustagbal Al Mushreg" (bright future) gaining 2,797 votes. Amamreh gained 3,092 votes, according to the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

According to Article 53 of the 2016 Elections Law, "If a seat in the Chamber of Deputies becomes vacant for any reason, the vacant seat shall be filled by a candidate from the same winning list of the previous seat holder, based on the number of votes obtained by each candidate on that list. If this cannot be achieved, the vacant seat shall be filled by a candidate from the next list with the highest number of votes, based on the percentage of votes obtained".

According to Article 88 of the Constitution, the Lower House must inform the IEC of an MP’s death within one month from the date of its occurrence.

Deputy Amamreh and seven people, including six of his family members, were killed on Saturday in a road collision with a winch truck while driving in a detour area near Swaqa.

Amamreh and his family members were laid to rest on Sunday in Sadaqa village in Mreigha District in Maan Governorate, some 220 km south of Amman