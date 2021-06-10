9 COVID deaths, 479 virus cases recorded Thursday

A total of 21,629 virus tests were conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 7,493,032, according to the government (Petra file photo)

AMMAN — Nine COVID-19 deaths and 479 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 742,178, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 9,570 according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 2.21 per cent.

A total of 21,629 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 7,493,032, according to the statement.

The statement added that 620 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, expecting the total number of recoveries to stand at 724,469 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 8,139 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 64 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 478, the statement said, adding that 47 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region, the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 7 per cent, ICU beds reached 16 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 10 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 12 per cent, 25 per cent ICUs and 7 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 4 per cent, 8 per cent for ICUs and 3 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 227 infections in Amman, 80 in Irbid, 11 in Balqa, 69 in Zarqa, seven in Madaba, six in Aqaba, 17 in Mafraq, 11 in Jerash, 11 in Ajloun, 13 in Karak, eight in Tafileh and 12 in Maan.