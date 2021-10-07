9 COVID deaths, 1,056 virus cases recorded Thursday

AMMAN — Nine COVID-19 deaths and 1,056 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 830,944, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,783, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.78 per cent.

A total of 27,901 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 10,265,515, according to the statement.

The statement added that 871 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 806,704.

The statement added that there are currently 13,457 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 45 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 417, the statement said, adding that 46 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 7 per cent, ICU beds reached 22 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 12 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 11 per cent, 22 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 8 per cent, 13 per cent for ICUs and 13 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 406 infections in Amman, 192 in Irbid, 73 in Balqa, 74 in Zarqa, 29 in Madaba, 84 in Aqaba, 41 in Mafraq, 31 in Jerash, 41 in Ajloun, 43 in Karak, 7 in Tafileh and 26 in Maan.