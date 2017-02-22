8 sentenced to 15 years each for planning ‘Daesh-sponsored’ terror attacks

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Wednesday sentenced eight men to 15 years in prison each in three separate terror-related cases, a senior judicial source said.

“The military court issued its ruling in three terrorism cases and handed all eight defendants, who are affiliated with or supporters of Daesh, the maximum punishment on charges of plotting to carry out subversive acts,” a senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

In one case, a man was convicted by the SSC of plotting to attack Marka Military Airport in Amman with an explosive belt, the judicial source said.

“The defendant bought chemical substances, manufactured the belt and monitored the airport, but was arrested by security agencies before actually committing the act,” the judicial source added.

In another case, three defendants were sentenced for plotting to carry out attacks against any foreign planes landing at Marka airport, foreign embassies and electricity lines connecting the Jordan Valley with the West Bank,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The three defendants surveilled their planned targets, “but were arrested before executing their plans,” Petra said.

The third case involved four men who were in contact with the Daesh group and were “instructed to attack Jordanian soldiers while returning home, film the operation in order to broadcast it and give Daesh the credit,” the source said.

“The defendants received money from Daesh to buy weapons and decided to target a military bus in Zarqa, but were arrested ahead of the execution day,” the judicial source said.

Wednesday’s verdict will automatically be reviewed by the Court of Cassation within 30 days.