8 COVID deaths, 1,075 virus cases recorded Monday

AMMAN — Eight COVID-19 deaths and 1,075 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 814,676, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,624, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.51 per cent.

A total of 30,597 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,805,938, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,002 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 791,725.

The statement added that there are currently 12,327 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 69 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 497, the statement said, adding that 71 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 5 per cent, ICU beds reached 20 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 11 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 15 per cent, 27 per cent for ICUs and 10 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 9 per cent, 9 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 473 in Amman, 130 in Irbid, 110 in Zarqa, 83 in Balqa, 40 in Tafileh, 38 in Ajloun, 36 in Karak, 35 in Maan, 34 in Jerash, 28 in Mafraq, 27 in Aqaba, 17 in Ramtha District, 15 in Madaba and nine in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,638,442 while 3,185,790 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,084,098.