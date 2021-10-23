758 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths recorded Saturday

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 4.12 per cent, while the daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 1.5 per cent on Satruday, according to the government (Photo courtesy of unsplash.com)

AMMAN — Eleven COVID-19 deaths and 758 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 849,758, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,941, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 4.12 per cent, while the daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 1.5 per cent.

A total of 18,381 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 10,713,324, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,027 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 821,458.

The statement added that there are currently 17,359 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 96 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 590, the statement said, adding that 34 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 15 per cent, ICU beds reached 30 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 11 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 15 per cent, 30 per cent for ICUs and 11 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 9 per cent, 16 per cent for ICUs, and 13 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 230 in Amman, 129 in Irbid, 102 in Zarqa, 53 in Ajloun, 52 in Balqa, 41 in Mafraq, 38 in Aqaba, 28 in Ramtha District, 21 in Maan, 20 in Madaba, 13 in Karak, 12 in Petra District, 11 in Jerash, and eight in Tafileh.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,869,489 while 3,460,831 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,268,033.