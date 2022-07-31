6 people injured in Jerash hospital stabbing

By JT - Jul 31,2022 - Last updated at Jul 31,2022

AMMAN — Six people were injured in a stabbing incident inside Jerash Hospital, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that a visitor of the hospital attacked six people inside the hospital with a sharp tool, noting that all the injured are receiving treatment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that security agencies have started an investigation into the incident.