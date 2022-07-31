You are here

Home » Local » 6 people injured in Jerash hospital stabbing

6 people injured in Jerash hospital stabbing

By JT - Jul 31,2022 - Last updated at Jul 31,2022

Photo courtesy of Unsplash/David von Diemar

AMMAN — Six people were injured in a stabbing incident inside Jerash Hospital, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Sunday. 

The spokesperson said that a visitor of the hospital attacked six people inside the hospital with a sharp tool, noting that all the injured are receiving treatment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

He added that security agencies have started an investigation into the incident.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.