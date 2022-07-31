You are here
6 people injured in Jerash hospital stabbing
By JT - Jul 31,2022 - Last updated at Jul 31,2022
Photo courtesy of Unsplash/David von Diemar
AMMAN — Six people were injured in a stabbing incident inside Jerash Hospital, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Sunday.
The spokesperson said that a visitor of the hospital attacked six people inside the hospital with a sharp tool, noting that all the injured are receiving treatment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He added that security agencies have started an investigation into the incident.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 30, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Opinion
Jul 30, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.