59 jobs officially allowed to be home-based

AMMAN — Deputising for Prime Minister Hani Mulki, Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah on Thursday launched regulations that allow practising some professions from home.

A total of 59 jobs were listed as allowed to be practised at home, based on 2017 regulations of profession-practising licensing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Qudah stressed that home-based jobs are a main contributor to the economy, yet they are practices which are unorganised and unofficial therefore part of a shadow economy, noting that some 12,000 employers run businesses from home.

He added that home-based jobs amount to some 50 per cent of the small enterprises in the US, totalling 28 million institutions in all sectors and contribute to $400 billion in the US economy annually.

In regards to the anticipated economic impact, the minister said that 16,800 families are expected to benefit from the regulations, estimating the number of household projects to join the sector at 12,000, which will generate around 13,000 jobs for women and young people and 3,000 jobs for other categories.

The overall annual economic impact expected to be generated after the regulation stands between JD74 million and JD138 million, Qudah indicated.

Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh said that the Greater Amman Municipality has granted more than 220 licences for home-based jobs following the regulations.

The regulations divided professions that can be practised at homes into four categories: ideological jobs, handicrafts, food manufacturing and home services, providing that the area does not exceed 15 per cent of the total house area, and that it does not use outdoor areas.