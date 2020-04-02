57-year-old Jordanian man dies from coronavirus in Egypt

AMMAN — Egyptian authorities on Wednesday informed the Jordanian embassy in Cairo that a Jordanian citizen has died as a result of infection with COVID-19, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Thursday.

The minister added that the deceased man, who was 57 years old, had travelled to Egypt on March 18 from the US on his way to Turkey, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Adaileh stressed that “the moment the embassy was officially informed a few days ago” that the Jordanian citizen had been infected with the coronavirus, it began coordinating with the relevant Egyptian government agencies to take all necessary medical measures and monitor the patient’s condition in the isolation hospital where he was being treated.

He added that the Jordanian embassy in Cairo was also in contact with the deceased man’s brother, who has lived in Egypt for years.

The deceased man will be buried on Thursday in Cairo, in accordance with the procedures in place for such circumstances, Adaileh concluded.