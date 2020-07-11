4th phase of repatriation of Jordanians abroad commences

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, in coordination with security entities and Queen Alia International Airport authorities, on Saturday received another group of Jordanian students and citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of a phased repatriation process.

Airport Security Director Brig. Gen. Khaled Shantir said that the fourth phase of the evacuation process includes citizens returning from 13 countries, noting that the phase started with receiving a “good number of Palestinians, who have been moved directly to the border crossing to be brought back to their home country”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that a total of 24,587 foreign and Arab nationals had left the Kingdom to their home countries during the lockdown period.

Specialised medical teams receive the passengers upon their arrival to the airport and conduct the preliminary tests. After the passengers and their luggage are disinfected, they are assigned to the buses designated for transporting them to quarantine sites prepared in advance.

Teams from the Royal Engineering Corps sterilise the airport after each flight to ensure a safe environment at the facility and help curb the spread of the pandemic, Petra added.