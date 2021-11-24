4,534 new infections, 26 deaths add to Jordan’s COVID tally

AMMAN — Twenty-six COVID-19 deaths and 4,534 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 928,256, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 11,429, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 9.2 per cent.

A total of 49,281 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 11,889,329, according to the statement.

The statement added that 2,596 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 872,017 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 44,810 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 186 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 961, the statement said, adding that 134 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 28 per cent, ICU beds reached 48 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 31 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 26 per cent, 41 per cent for ICUs and 17 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 13 per cent, 20 per cent for ICUs and 17 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 1,620 infections in Amman, 950 in Irbid, 280 in Balqa, 559 in Zarqa, 160 in Madaba, 87 in Aqaba, 157 in Mafraq, 200 in Jerash, 90 in Ajloun, 137 in Karak, 26 in Tafileh, 39 in Maan, 221 in Ramtha District and eight in Petra District.