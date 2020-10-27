44 COVID deaths, 3,800 virus cases recorded Tuesday

AMMAN — Forty-four COVID-19 deaths and 3,800 coronavirus cases, all local infections, were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 58,855, the government announced.

The reported fatalities took the Kingdom’s death toll to 668, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The local cases comprised 2,253 infections in Amman, 383 in Irbid, including seven in Ramtha district. The local cases also included 562 in Zarqa, 143 in Jerash, 98 in Tafileh, 87 in Karak, 76 in Mafraq, 62 in Aqaba, 47 in Maan, including 18 in Petra, 44 in Balqa, 41 in Ajloun and four cases in Madaba.

A total of 198 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, increasing the number of cases receiving treatment in hospitals to 1,283, while the rest of COVID-19 infections are under home-quarantine, the statement said.

A total of 29,606 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered to 1,758,841.

The statement added that the Health Ministry is currently developing a mechanism to calculate the number of daily recoveries to include the cases undergoing home quarantine in addition to those at accredited hospitals, noting that numbers will be released once they are ready.