300,000 families, beneficiaries started receiving financial assistance — NAF

AMMAN — The National Aid Fund (NAF) on Tuesday started transferring financial assistance to nearly 300,000 families as part of government’s regular assistance programmes.

NAF Director General Omar Mashaqbeh said that the fund will start with transferring aid for 115,000 households, beneficiaries of monthly and supplemental assistance programmes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The fund also transferred cash assistance to some 85,000 families, beneficiaries of complementary support programme “Takaful 1”, as well as 87,000 families and beneficiaries of temporary support programme “Takaful 3” aimed at families most-affected by the pandemic.

The beneficiaries constitute 20 per cent of the families residing in Jordan, he said, noting that the rate of assistance recipients is among the highest at the global level.

He added that about 150,000 families are new beneficiaries, pointing out that the expansion of inclusion in the assistance programmes is the largest in the history of the Kingdom.

He noted that new lists of beneficiaries will be released during the upcoming days, to increase the number of “Takaful 3” assistance recipients to 100,000 households.

The total value of financial support in March is estimated at JD50 million, he added.