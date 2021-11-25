30 COVID deaths, 4,283 virus cases recorded Thursday

The total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,106,866 while 3,713,635 have gotten their second shot, according to the government (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Thirty COVID-19 deaths and 4,283 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 932,539, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 11,459, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 8.47 per cent.

A total of 50,555 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 11,939,884, according to the statement.

The statement added that 2,393 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 874,583 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 46,497 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 186 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 993, the statement said, adding that 119 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 27 per cent, ICU beds reached 45 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 32 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 23 per cent, 38 per cent for ICUs and 19 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 14 per cent, 19 per cent for ICUs and 17 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 1,779 infections in Amman, 810 in Irbid, 319 in Balqa, 499 in Zarqa, 103 in Madaba, 74 in Aqaba, 129 in Mafraq, 153 in Jerash, 90 in Ajloun, 156 in Karak, 47 in Tafileh, 30 in Maan, 77 in Ramtha District and 17 cases in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,106,866 while 3,713,635 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,463,144.