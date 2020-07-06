3 virus cases recorded Monday, all from abroad

AMMAN — Three new cases of COVID-19, no local infections, were registered in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic in Jordan to 1,167, according to the government.

The new cases included two Jordanians who returned from Saudi Arabia and have been in quarantine at designated hotels. The third case was a non-Jordanian who tested positive at the Karameh border crossing with Iraq, according to a government statement.

Monday also witnessed 15 recoveries, 14 of which left Prince Hamzah Hospital and one from Queen Alia Military Hospital.

Epidemiological investigation teams conducted 5,365 random virus tests nationwide, increasing the total number of tests to 426,258, the statement added.

The government said that it was scheduled to launch the Sehtak (your health) application for smart phones on Tuesday, noting that the application provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the epidemiological status.

The statement noted that more than 700,000 users have downloaded the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.