3 easyJet flights carrying 470 tourists arrive in Aqaba

AMMAN — Three regular easyJet flights arrived in Aqaba carrying 470 tourists from Berlin, London and Geneva, the Aqaba Airports Company (AAC), the operator of King Hussein International Airport announced on Saturday.

The flights’ arrival marks the resumption of regular flight services to Aqaba from European tourist destinations, according to the AAC.

The flights are part of a series of easyJet’s regular flights that began on Saturday from various European capitals and cities, Omar Al Smadi, the company's director of passenger relations and services, said in a statement reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Manchester and Milan will be later added to the list of cities, Samadi said.

The resumption of easyJet flights followed the reoperation of Ryanair flights, whose first flight arrived in Aqaba at the end of October. The airline will continue its flights from Athens, Cologne, Milan, Rome and Sofia, Smadi said.

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air’s first flights will begin operations on December 15 from four tourist destinations: Bucharest, Budapest, Rome and Vienna, Smadi added.