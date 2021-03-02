29 cases, 5,124 virus cases recorded Tuesday

AMMAN — Twenty-nine COVID-19 deaths and 5,124 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 402,282, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,756, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 2,860 infections in Amman, 336 in Irbid, including 23 in Ramtha District, 86 in Mafraq, 229 in Zarqa, 914 in Balqa, 108 in Karak, 36 in Tafileh, 68 in Ajloun, 100 in Aqaba, 151 in Madaba, 154 in Jerash, and 82 in Maan, including 10 in Petra District.

The statement added that there are currently 43,383 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 299 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,673, the statement said, adding that 190 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Monday totalled 1,344, registering an occupancy rate of 29 per cent, while a total of 353ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 34 per cent.

A total of 173 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 17 per cent.

The statement added that 2,887 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 354,143.

A total of 37,651 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,678,877, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 13.61 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.