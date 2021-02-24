22 COVID deaths, 4,024 virus cases recorded Wednesday

AMMAN — Twenty-two COVID-19 deaths and 4,024 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 376,441, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,611, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 2,726 infections in Amman, 283 in Irbid, including 29 in Ramtha District, 42 in Mafraq, 158 in Zarqa, 394 in Balqa, 108 in Karak, 28 in Tafileh, 38 in Ajloun, 53 in Aqaba, 67 in Madaba, 79 in Jerash, and 48 in Maan, including three in Petra District.

The statement added that there are currently 30,809 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 232 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,178, the statement said, adding that 136 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday totalled 962, registering an occupancy rate of 24 per cent, while a total of 218 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 25 per cent.

A total of 91 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 10 per cent.

The statement added that 1,807 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 341,021.

A total of 36,073 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,476,281, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 11.16 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.