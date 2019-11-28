20th National Olive Festival kicks off

AMMAN — Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah's assumption of constitutional powers, the opening ceremony of the 20th National Olive Festival was held on Wednesday with the aim of supporting the agricultural sector in Jordan, empowering rural families to improve their living situations and promoting olive-based products.

Deputising for His Majesty, Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Shehadeh expressed appreciation for the cooperation between traders, farmers and consumers for the benefit of the national interest.

He added that supporting the agricultural sector leads to enhancing the national economy, as it “influences all sectors”.

He voiced gratitude for all supporters, partners and participants who “contributed to the success of the festival”.

The festival this year covered 4.5 dunums at Al Hussein Public Parks, allowing over 600 people to participate in the event, according to festival director Mawya Mufti.

The olive oil showcased at the festival was previously examined twice by the ministry's and partners' staff members, who classified it as virgin and extra-virgin olive oil, Mufti said, adding that consumers also have the opportunity to reexamine the oil after purchasing it at the exhibition.

This year, the festival will also provide visitors with guidance and awareness services to introduce them to the advantages of olive and olive oil, she said.

Coordinating with the Jordanian Chefs Association and the Jordanian Society for Sensory Evaluation of Food, the event will include live cooking activities presenting methods of using olives and olive oil in healthy food preparation, according to Mufti.

During the event, regional manager and country representative of the World Food Programme (WFP) Sarah Gordon-Gibson said that the WFP is “delighted” to mark over 50 years of partnership with the Agriculture Ministry by supporting this festival, which enhances the livelihoods of rural families.

WFP projects have planted 70 per cent of the olive trees in Jordan, Gordon-Gibson said, highlighting that some of the participants selling their products at the festival are "people who received the WFP's support in the past and have now achieved a sustainable livelihood".

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative Alexis Bonte said at the ceremony that the FAO is cooperating with the ministry in the national olive festival, among many other activities which aim to develop the agricultural sector in Jordan and create job opportunities for women and youth.