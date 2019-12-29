2019 waste management bill tops Lower House session

AMMAN — The Lower House on Sunday began discussions on the 2019 waste management draft law, which organises the administration of hazardous and non-hazardous waste and outlines procedures to transform waste into economic resources.

As per the law, “waste management” includes reducing waste production, reuse, sorting from sources, accumulation, transport, storage, retrieval, treatment and final disposal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The bill stipulates follow-up procedures for waste management facilities, but does not deal with radioactive wastes, gas emissions, wastewater and solid biological items resulting from treatment.

The House endorsed forming a national steering committee for waste management to be headed by the minister of environment with the membership of the minister of local administration as deputy chair, as well as other stakeholders.

The panel will be tasked with endorsing a national plan, accrediting strategies and executive programmes to manage waste in the Kingdom, reviewing periodic reports on progress in implementing such plans, forming necessary technical committees and revising relevant laws.

Meanwhile during the session, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah, on behalf of the government, withdrew the drugs and psychotropic substances draft law, which was rejected by the Lower House's joint legal and administrative committee.

MPs also endorsed amendments to the Civil Consumer Corporation Law that transfer some authority from the Council of Ministers to relevant ministers to give the Cabinet more room to focus on strategic work.