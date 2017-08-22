2016’s drop in crime rate ‘a success for security forces’

AMMAN — The year 2016 has witnessed a drop in crime rates, which is considered to be a “success for security forces” in limiting crimes for the last 5 years, according to a Sisterhood is Global Institute (SIGI) statement.

During 2016, 22,595 crimes were recorded, which lowers the crime rate to 23 for every 10,000 people instead of 25 in 2015, annual criminal statistical report for the year 2016, issued by the Criminal Information Department in Jordan, showed.

Regarding the types of crime, crimes involving money constituted the largest proportion (14,531, making up 64.3 per cent of the total), followed by crimes in public administrations (2,807, making 12.4 per cent), crimes that constitute a danger to public safety (1,755, or 7.7 per cent) and crimes breaking morality and public decency (1,536, amounting to 6.8 per cent).

They were followed by crimes against persons and misdemeanours (1,458, making up 6.4 per cent), while other crimes (309 making 1.3 per cent) and crimes against public trust (199, making 0.8 per cent) made the bottom of the list.

SIGI stressed that, although a large number of crimes witnessed a general decline in 2016, crimes against morality and public decency witnessed a rise of 22.4 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015, while crimes in public administrations increased by 16.1 per cent.

SIGI noted the importance of focusing on crimes breaking morality and public decency, as they constituted the largest share of the various crimes committed in Jordan.

It called on governmental, non-governmental and civil society organisations to study the causes of these crimes and to find solutions to reduce their number, especially since women, girls and children are the first victims of these crimes.