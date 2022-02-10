20 COVID deaths, 21,460 virus cases recorded Thursday

AMMAN — Twenty-two COVID-19 deaths and 21,460 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 1,417,890, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,431, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 29.42 per cent.

A total of 72,951 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 15,363,142, according to the statement.

The statement added that 17,781 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to stand at 1,217,112 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 187,347 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 276 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,232, the statement said, adding that 197 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 25 per cent, ICU beds reached 35 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 14 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 32 per cent, 45 per cent ICUs and 19 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 16 per cent, 13 per cent for ICUs and 10 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 8,676 in Amman, 3,303 in Zarqa, 3,058 in Irbid, 1,651 in Balqa, 1,374 in Karak, 727 in Mafraq, 708 in Ajloun, 483 in Madaba, 462 in Jerash, 402 in Aqaba, 338 in Tafileh, 193 in Maan, 53 in Petra District and 32 in Ramtha District.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,630,300, while 4,294,730 people have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,895,284.