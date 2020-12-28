20 COVID deaths, 1,802 virus cases recorded Monday

AMMAN — Twenty COVID-19 deaths and 1,802 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 289,748, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 3,778, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 741 infections in Amman, 448 in Irbid, including 64 in Ramtha District, 133 in Zarqa, 91 in Balqa, 81 in Mafraq, 72 in Karak, 55 in Madaba, 52 in Jerash, 49 in Ajloun, 39 in Aqaba, 21 in Maan and 20 in Tafileh.

The statement added that there are currently 21,909 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 101 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 807, the statement said, adding that 125 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Sunday totalled 733, registering an occupancy rate of 17 per cent, while a total of 252 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 28 per cent.

A total of 117 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 14 per cent.

The statement added that 2,547 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 264,061.

A total of 21,124 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 3,104,457, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 8.53 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its “I Protect Them” awareness campaign, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through increasing public commitment to preventive measures to protect individuals and their beloved ones.