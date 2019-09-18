2 of 3 Jordanians held in Libya freed — Foreign Ministry

AMMAN — Two of the three Jordanians detained in Libya have been released, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi last week received a phone call from his Libyan counterpart Mohamed El Taher Seyala over Tripoli's release decision, Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Wednesday.

Qudah voiced appreciation for Libya's response to the Kingdom's demand for securing the release and safe return of the Jordanians kidnapped in Libya in August of last year, expressing hopes to release the third citizen within a short period of time, as the Libyan side has promised.

The ministry continues to communicate with the Libyan authorities to ensure the release of the third detainee and secure his safe return to the Kingdom, Qudah reiterated.

In August 2018, the wife of one of the detained men in Libya reported to the ministry’s operation centre that she had lost contact with her husband and his two friends.

The three nationals had been held by a Libyan militia, but were then handed over to another, delaying efforts to secure their release. The Libyan authorities have since managed to locate the kidnapped Jordanians and referred their case to the attorney general.