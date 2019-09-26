19th Amman International Book Fair begins

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Culture and Youth Mohammad Abu Rumman on Thursday inaugurated the 19th Amman International Book Fair.

The fair has been organised by the Union of Jordanian Publishers in cooperation with the Culture Ministry and the participation of 350 publishing houses from 22 Arab and foreign countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The current session, titled “Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine”, celebrates Jordanian writer Amjad Naser, who has been awarded the 2019 State Appreciation and Encouragement Award in the field of literature. “Culture represents popular diplomacy and is a form of soft power for nations for it can melt walls and build bridges between peoples and communities,” Abu Rumman said.

He added that the fair is a key part of “Arab resistance in its authentic image, which places culture at the forefront in facing regional and political circumstances”.