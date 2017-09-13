You are here
17 men found guilty of supporting terrorists
By JT - Sep 13,2017 - Last updated at Sep 13,2017
AMMAN — The State Security Court on Wednesday sentenced 17 defendants found guilty on 30 terrorist counts, including attempting to join terrorist groups like Daesh and Al Nusra Front, joining terrorist groups and promoting the terrorist ideologies.
The sentences handed down to the defendants ranged from three to 15 years imprisonment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The court also declared two defendants not guilty on charges of promoting the ideas of a terrorist group.
Meanwhile, the court continued hearings in 13 security cases where defendants are indicted of supporting Daesh and Al Nusra. On Wednesday, the tribunal listened to a number of prosecution witnesses and defence statements.
The court also decided to refer one of the accused to the National Centre for Mental Health for the assessment of his mental state. A psychological medical committee will handle the assessment and hand over a report on his condition to the court, Petra said.
