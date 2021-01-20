17 COVID deaths, 978 virus cases recorded Wednesday

AMMAN — Seventeen COVID-19 deaths and 978 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 317,405, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,187, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 497 infections in Amman, 210 in Irbid, including 15 in Ramtha District, 53 in Mafraq, 40 in Zarqa, 80 in Balqa, 18 in Madaba, 19 in Karak, 26 in Ajloun, six in Aqaba, 13 in Jerash, nine in Maan, and seven in Tafileh.

The statement added that there are currently 10,110 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 40 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 433, the statement said, adding that 30 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday totalled 350, registering an occupancy rate of 8 per cent, while a total of 156 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 17 per cent.

A total of 79 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 9 per cent.

The statement added that 1,215 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 303,108.

A total of 23,315 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 3,639,550, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 4.19 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its “I Protect Them” awareness campaign, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through increasing public commitment to preventive measures to protect individuals and their beloved ones.