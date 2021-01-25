15 COVID deaths, 845 virus cases recorded Monday

AMMAN — Fifteen COVID-19 deaths and 845 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 321,298, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,239, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 471 infections in Amman, 176 in Irbid, including 28 in Ramtha District, 36 in Balqa, 34 in Mafraq, 31 in Zarqa, 19 in Jerash, 16 in Karak, 16 in Tafileh, 14 in Aqaba, 13 in Ajloun, 12 in Madaba and seven in Maan, including a case in Petra District.

The statement added that there are currently 8,176 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 56 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 383, the statement said, adding that 62 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Sunday totalled 328, registering an occupancy rate of 8 per cent, while a total of 133 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 15 per cent.

A total of 57 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 6 per cent.

The statement added that 1,176 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 308,883.

A total of 23,980 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 3,735,138, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 3.52 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.