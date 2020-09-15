149 coronavirus cases, including 142 local infections, recorded Tuesday

AMMAN — A total of 149 coronavirus cases, including 142 local infections, were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom to 3,977, the government announced.

The local cases comprised 87 infections in Amman, 30 in Balqa, 18 in Karak, three in Jerash, three in Irbid, in addition to a case reported in Tafileh.

A joint statement by the Prime Ministry and the Health Ministry said that cases from abroad comprised five truck drivers who tested positive at the Omari border crossing, as well as two Jordanians returning from abroad, who have been in quarantine at designated hotels.

Meanwhile, 56 recoveries were registered during the past 24 hours, including 12 from Prince Hamzah Hospital, 40 from the Dead Sea quarantine sites, three from Queen Alia Hospital and a patient from a private hospital, the statement added.

A total of 14,744 random virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered to 1,004,323.

Amid the growing number of local infections, the Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by Defence Order No.11 and adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people.

The ministry also highlighted the “Aman” (Safety) application for smartphones, which alerts users if they come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person, as well as “Sahtak” (your health) application, which provides users with the latest information and news related to COVID-19, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom’s epidemiological situation.