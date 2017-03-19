You are here
1,400 journalists register to cover summit
By JT - Mar 19,2017 - Last updated at Mar 19,2017
AMMAN — Authorities have accredited 1,400 journalists interested in covering the March 29 Arab summit, and approvals are being e-mailed to them, an official said Sunday.
For Jordan-based journalists and those who enter the country through land border crossings, they can obtain their badges at the Royal Cultural Centre from March 20-27, from 10am to 4pm, announced Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani, who was speaking at a press conference.
Those who arrive at airports, can obtain the official approval documents at designated offices within the airport.
He also announced that a representative of Russia and the UN Secretary General António Guterres have been invited to attend the summit.
