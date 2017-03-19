You are here

Home » Local » 1,400 journalists register to cover summit

1,400 journalists register to cover summit

By JT - Mar 19,2017 - Last updated at Mar 19,2017

AMMAN —  Authorities have accredited 1,400 journalists interested in covering the March 29 Arab summit, and approvals are being e-mailed to them, an official said Sunday.

For Jordan-based journalists and those who enter the country through land border crossings, they can obtain their badges at the Royal Cultural Centre from March 20-27, from 10am to 4pm, announced Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani, who was speaking at a press conference.

Those who arrive at airports, can obtain the official approval documents at designated offices within the airport.

He also announced that a representative of Russia and the UN Secretary General António Guterres have been invited to attend the summit.  

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 4 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.