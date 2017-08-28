You are here

14 men wanted for polling centre vandalism turn themselves in

By JT - Aug 28,2017

AMMAN —  Police said Monday that 14 suspects wanted for alleged involvement in an act of vandalism during the recent polls have turned themselves in.

The suspects, who have been on the run since August 15, when the country saw its first decenralisation elections, have been referred to the judiciary. 

The men allegedly attacked a polling station in Muwaqqar, 20km southeast of Amman, in a bid to influence the elections.

Previously, police have arrested three linked to the same incident, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.  

The incident was the only major violation reported during the voting process, which, according to watchdogs that monitored the process, concluded with “near perfection”. 

