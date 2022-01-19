14 COVID deaths, 6,216 virus cases recorded Wednesday

AMMAN — Fourteen COVID-19 deaths and 6,216 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 1,117,397, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,028, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 15.39 per cent, while the daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 0.2 per cent.

A total of 40,394 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 14,211,088, according to the statement.

The statement added that 2,789 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantines on Wednesday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 1,067,780.

The statement added that there are currently 36,672 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 118 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 597, the statement said, adding that 90 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 9 per cent, ICU beds reached 31 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 17 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 16 per cent, 28 per cent for ICUs and 10 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 7 per cent, 7 per cent for ICUs, and 5 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 3,501 in Amman, 758 in Zarqa, 549 in Irbid, 438 in Balqa, 217 in Karak, 184 in Madaba, 137 in Jerash, 114 in Ajloun, 112 in Mafraq, 87 in Aqaba, 75 in Maan, 37 in Tafileh, and seven in Ramtha District, while no cases were reported in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,532,878, while 4,133,132 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,814,781.