13th Amman International Marathon comes to a close

Participants during the 13th Amman International Marathon on Friday (Photos courtesy of Run Jordan)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Prince Firas Bin Raad, Run Jordan concluded the 13th Amman International Marathon on Friday.

With more than 3,000 participants divided among different race categories, the marathon saw great competition between runners. According to a statement sent to The Jordan Times, the winners received cash prizes.

Ali Al Sawalmeh, who won the 21km wheelchair race, told The Jordan Times: “It was a great pleasure participating in this marathon, I do not consider myself a disabled person, and therefore, I encourage everyone with special abilities to try different sports and not to set boundaries for themselves.”

Sawalmeh is the Kingdom’s current champion in wheelchair racing, practising at least three days a week.

He stated that he has received a lot of support during his athletic journey and is seeking to break world records in wheelchair racing.

Nabeel Maqableh, who won the 21km marathon for runners with visual impairments, told The Jordan Times that “nothing is impossible, with a great will comes great results”.

Maqableh noted that running should be accessible and safe for everyone; therefore, runners with visual impairments had a special track during the marathon. He added that for safety measures he had memorised the track prior to the marathon.

“We are very happy with the distinguished results achieved by the race participants. The diligent work of Run Jordan staff and all the marathon workers affected the participants outcomes and performance,” said Run Jordan General Manager Lina Al Kurd.

Kurd extended her congratulations and thanks to all participants for the distinguished results and performances.