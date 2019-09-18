12th week of crackdown on illegal firearms sees 60 arrests

AMMAN — Police have arrested 60 suspects, among them four Arab nationals and two minors, for allegedly possessing 65 unlicensed weapons during the 12th week of a campaign targeting festive firing and unlicensed weapons.

The nationwide campaign, carried out by the Public Security Department (PSD), has resulted in the arrest of 1,016 suspects and the seizure of 1,190 unlicensed firearms, according to a PSD statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

On June 27, the PSD renewed its campaign targetting celebratory firing and the unlicensed possession of firearms in an effort to curb the phenomenon. Authorities have repeatedly pledged to adopt the “most severe legal and administrative measures possible” against perpetrators.

The PSD has also promised to conduct campaigns throughout the governorates and arrest anyone in possession of a firearm without a licence, as well as those selling weapons and ammunition specifically for celebratory firing.

The PSD urged the public to abide by the law and report any festive firing or illegal activities by calling the command and control centre at 911.