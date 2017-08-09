You are here

1,250 abandoned vehicles removed from Amman streets — GAM

1,250 abandoned vehicles removed from Amman streets — GAM

By JT - Aug 09,2017

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has removed 1,250 abandoned vehicles from the capital’s streets since the beginning of the year, raising the total number to over 8,000 vehicles since GAM started the campaign in 2011, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Executive Director of Construction Control at GAM Raed Haddadin said that the municipality removes abandoned vehicles after detecting them or receiving complaints, as stipulated by the law.

He noted that GAM teams do not remove any vehicle without notifying their owners, in cases where the vehicles have number plates; otherwise the vehicle is removed immediately, in cooperation with the central traffic and criminal investigation departments. 

 

 

