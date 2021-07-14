12 COVID deaths, 601 virus cases recorded Tuesday

AMMAN — Twelve COVID-19 deaths and 601 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 758,291, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 9,855, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 2.95 per cent, while daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was two per cent.

A total of 20,371 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 8,125,711, according to the statement.

The statement added that 518 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 741,031.

The statement added that there are currently 7,405 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 68 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 485, the statement said, adding that 60 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 7 per cent, ICU beds reached 19 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 10 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 14 per cent, 22 per cent for ICUs and 6 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 6 per cent, 11 per cent for ICUs and 8 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 337 infections in Amman, 94 in Zarqa, 41 in Irbid, 33 in Jerash, 19 in Karak, 12 in Balqa, 12 in Mafraq, 12 in Ajloun, 11 in Madaba, nine in Maan, eight in Tafileh, seven in Aqaba, and six in Ramtha district, while no cases were recorded in Petra district.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 2,663,304, while 1,744,276 got their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 3,348,065.