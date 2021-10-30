12 COVID deaths, 1,022 virus cases recorded Saturday

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at 4.72 per cent on Saturday, according to the government (Petra file photo)

AMMAN — Twelve COVID-19 deaths and 1,022 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 860,818, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 11,028, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at 4.72 per cent, while the daily death rate among COVID-19 patients was 1.2 per cent.

A total of 21,666 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 10,938,101, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,372 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 829,089.

The statement added that there are currently 20,701 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 593, the statement said, adding that 50 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 15 per cent, ICU beds reached 33 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 14 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 16 per cent, 27 per cent for ICUs and 8 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 11 per cent, 12 per cent for ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 347 in Amman, 254 in Irbid, 93 in Zarqa, 72 in Ramtha District, 58 in Balqa, 43 in Mafraq, 32 in Aqaba, 30 in Ajloun, 30 in Madaba, 29 in Karak, 21 in Maan, 13 in Tafileh, while no cases were registered in Jerash or Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,939,861 while 3,518,827 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,326,572.