11 per cent of crimes involve attacks against public employees

AMMAN — Attacks on public employees constituted more than 11 per cent of the total crimes in 2017, according to official figures released by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday.

The 2017 CID statistical report showed that the number of crimes against public employees, including resisting arrests, totalled 2,525 out of 22,550 crimes perpetrated in the Kingdom in the same year, compared with 2,639 out of 22,595 crimes in 2016, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to Article 187 of the Penal Code and its 2017 amendments, if any person assaults a public employee on duty, the perpetrator shall receive an imprisonment term of no less than six months, and the term stiffened to no less than one year if the action was against a member of a law enforcement agency.

Many of these attacks have been reported over the past years against doctors and teachers, in addition to police officers.

Hussein Mahadin, a professor of sociology and criminology at the Mutah University, told Petra that people who physically attack others, especially public employees, exhibit an inner tendency towards violence, through which they seek to prove that they are above the law.

Mahadin attributed the behaviour to the way these people are raised as children, which, he said, is based on disrespect of public order.

The professor highlighted the importance of the roles of mosques, churches and educational institutions in focusing on the values of tolerance and respect for others and for law and order.

He also called for training public employees on how to deal with others in such cases, especially how to manage situations involving anger.

Abdullah Abu Adas, an expert in psychological disorders and addiction treatment, said that physical or verbal abuse is a violation of others’ rights and is not a new phenomenon, but a behaviour which increases or decreases depending on several conditions, including social factors and economic pressures.