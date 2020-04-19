10,000 Jordanian students abroad registered to return on first day of application — Foreign Ministry

AMMAN — On the first day of applications via the Safely Home platform, more than 10,000 Jordanian students abroad have registered to return to Jordan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dhaifallah Fayez.

The ministry on Saturday launched the Safelyhome.jo website, which is the official government registration platform for Jordanian students wishing to return to the Kingdom.

Fayez said in a statement on Sunday that “not all applicants so far are students, which indicates that some of them may not meet the conditions for return”.

On Saturday, announcing the launch of the platform, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed that only those in an urgent need to return should apply, giving priority to female students, graduates and first-year students.

Omar Qudah, an engineering student in Turkey, told The Jordan Times that his mother and his sister “have been stuck for more than a month”.

Qudah, a first-year student, said that his mother and sister were visiting him when air travel restrictions were put in place, saying he “hopes that the ministry would allow his mother and sister to return as well”.

“It has been really tough for all of us, especially that my mom and sister have been staying in a hotel, while I have been staying in my dorm. I barely get to see them because of the quarantine,” he said.

Fayez said that the ministry will start sorting applications as of Tuesday, April 21.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Jordanian embassies and consulates abroad published the guidelines and instructions for the return of Jordanian students in “a simple and clear way through its website and its account on Twitter”, he added.

A group of Jordanian students who were on a medical training programme in the US had called on the ministry weeks earlier via Twitter to hasten their return.

“We are a group of medical students who were on a training programme that was only supposed to last a couple of weeks here in the United States. The programme has been suspended, we are running out of money and are scared of the situation here. Please put us on your priority list,” read a letter posted by them.