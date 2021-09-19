10 COVID deaths, 920 virus cases recorded on Sunday

AMMAN — Ten COVID-19 deaths and 920 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 813,601, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,616, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.39 per cent.

A total of 27,178 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,775,341, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,061 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 790,672.

The statement added that there are currently 12,313 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 52 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 509, the statement said, adding that 47 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 8 per cent, ICU beds reached 19 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 8 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 14 per cent, 27 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 10 per cent, 10 per cent for ICUs and 8 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 399 in Amman, 121 in Irbid, 72 in Zarqa, 56 in Jerash, 48 in Aqaba, 48 in Tafileh, 37 in Karak, 36 in Ajloun, 32 in Balqa, 32 in Maan, 25 in Mafraq, eight in Madaba, four in Petra District and two in Ramtha District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,630,190 while 3,174,913 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,077,238.