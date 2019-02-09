You are here

Home » Local » ‘UNHCR continuing to work to increase number of people aided by NAF’

‘UNHCR continuing to work to increase number of people aided by NAF’

By JT - Feb 09,2019 - Last updated at Feb 09,2019

AMMAN — The UNHCR said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times on Saturday it was continuing to work with Jordan as part of a National Aid Fund (NAF) expansion project.

The expansion aims to “dramatically” increase the number of households supported through a cash transfer programme by 2021, according to the statement. 

The UNHCR will provide the NAF with equipment, including 300 tablets and printers worth JD200,000, meant to support the NAF’s field staff in registering more vulnerable Jordanians. 

Through support from the Dutch government, the UNHCR will also fund a technical consultant to assist the NAF in moving towards a robust and comprehensive system, according to the statement. 

The UNHCR added that Jordan’s generosity in hosting large numbers of refugees continues to impact infrastructure throughout the country. Therefore, the organisation added, it is committed to continuing to support Jordan to strengthen services for all vulnerable populations in the Kingdom.

The UNHCR assists some 32,500 vulnerable refugee families on a monthly basis with its cash-assistance programme is working closely with technical experts at the NAF to build their expertise and capacity, the statement concluded.

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
The Venezuela dangerous precedent

Saturday 09 February 2019

The Razzaz conundrum

Feb 09, 2019

A new trajectory for the country

Feb 09, 2019

National revival plan

Feb 09, 2019

A mixed economic bag in 2019

Feb 09, 2019

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.