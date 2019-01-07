‘Training for Hiring’ programme to target residents near QAIA

AMMAN — The Ministry of Labour and Airport International Group (AIG) announced a one-year “Training for Hiring” programme on Monday.

The programme will target residents near Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in the area of Al Jizah. The programme will give participants on-the-job training in various departments and aims to boost employment by equipping them with skills and practical knowledge, according to a statement from AIG.

Under the partnership between the Ministry of Labour and AIG, the ministry will provide trainers with recent graduates’ resumes from Al Jizah. The statement said that eligible candidates will receive training in the engineering, maintenance, operations, commercial and customer service divisions of the group.

After being evaluated on their performance, promising trainees will be added to a list of potential recruits for when vacancies arise.

Labour Minister Samir Murad said in the statement that the project “reaffirms the implementation of national measures that contribute to resolving the pressing issue of unemployment by fostering a professional work environment that offers training services to Jordanian youth”.

CEO of AIG Kjeld Binger added: “This step also corresponds with our efforts to support government strategies aimed at nurturing the intellectual and creative capacities of young people, as they are our most valuable asset for economic development.”