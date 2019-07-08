‘Stay in Jordan’ fair turns spotlight on Kingdom’s universities

AMMAN — With the onset of college admission season, a higher education fair was held on Sunday to acquaint students with a wide range of high quality educational options available in the Kingdom.

As many students mull continuing their studies abroad, MENA International Exhibition for Higher Education, in cooperation with First Study Abroad and Canopus Training Centre-Jordan, held the first education fair "Stay in Jordan" at Landmark Hotel.

"The idea behind the fair, 'Stay in Jordan', is to encourage students to see how esteemed Jordanian universities are and to stay and study here," MENA International Exhibition for Higher Education CEO Salem Saqer told The Jordan Times.

The fair gathers deans from various colleges to help guide students and answer their questions about the different majors and help them better see the path they would like to take, Saqer said.

He added there are British universities open and accredited in Jordan, such as the University of Bedfordshire, which means students do not have to travel abroad and pay lots of expenses — they could study in Amman and still get a British degree.

The fair, which was free to attend, was opened by Chairman of the Middle East University Board of Trustees Yacoub Nassereddin, Saqer said, noting that around 2,000 participants registered to attend.

Attendees at the fair discussed their future aspirations and explored their options in various majors.