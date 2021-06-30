‘Run for Palestine’ virtual race to kick off on July 16

AMMAN — As part of its commitment to support the Palestinian cause in every possible manner and its belief that Jordanians and Palestinians are one, Run Jordan has decided to launch a virtual race titled “Run for Palestine” on July 16, 2021.

People from all around the world can participate in the race through the Run Jordan virtual run application, according to a statement from the organisers.

In collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), proceeds from the race will go to support families in Palestine, the statement said. Participants can choose the distance they want to run (from 1 to 5 km), as well as the amount of money they wish to contribute with (JD10, JD20, JD50, or JD100).

Lina El Kurd, Run Jordan general manager, said that the “Run for Palestine” virtual race was launched in response to the most recent tragic events in occupied Palestine.

The event will provide financial and moral support to Palestinians through the donation of race registration fees to Palestinians, Kurd said.

“It is our obligation at Run Jordan to organise a virtual race that will support our families and brothers in Palestine. This race will encourage people throughout the world to support Palestinians by running from anywhere without the need to join big crowds,” Kurd said.

“Social distancing is currently the best choice to remain safe in the current situation facing Jordan and the rest of the world. Therefore, the virtual application helped to encourage people passionate about running and others to maintain their fitness and levels of activity. In addition, being active helps in enhancing the ability of the immune system to get rid of diseases.” Kurd added.

Run Jordan previously launched several similar races to support Arab causes. One of the most prominent races previously launched by Run Jordan was “Run for Beirut” which took place after the unfortunate events that occurred at the port of Beirut, the statement said.

The virtual application “Run Jordan” is available for use locally and internationally by downloading the application on Android and IOS phones from Play Store and App Store. The application is available in both Arabic and English. It also has a special feature that allows people to practise running for free daily, concluded the statement.