‘Popular events in support of Palestinians reflect Jordan’s unwavering stance’

By JT - May 16,2021 - Last updated at May 16,2021

AMMAN — Popular events that were organised in solidarity with Palestinians are “an example to follow in expressing the unaltered Jordanian stance towards the Palestinian cause”, Interior Minister Mazen Faraiah said on Saturday.

These events expressed the popular support for the official position that supports the Palestinian cause and rejects the Israeli occupation’s illegal practices and violations in Jerusalem, Faraiah added as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister noted that security agencies were keen to protect citizens and ensure their safety during these events. He commended the awareness of the vast majority of participants in these events.

He added that some participants attacked private property, noting that security personnel dealt with such incidents with “utmost restraint”.