‘KAFD provided 2 million jobs in 8 years’ — director

AMMAN — The King Abdullah Fund for Development (KAFD) has created 2 million job opportunities for citizens benefitting from the KAFD’s various programmes, initiatives and projects since its establishment in 2011, until the end of 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

According to KAFD Director Saeb Al Hassan, the fund employs some 33,000 Jordanians, both directly and indirectly.

The KAFD’s many projects have contributed over the years to the country’s comprehensive development, Hassan said, adding that they have helped harness people’s capabilities and development.

It seeks to activate the role of the youth, a top priority for the KAFD, and empower their participation in Jordan’s development through diverse programmes and activities.

Additionally, the fund aims at developing high-potential talents to achieve sustainable development.

The KAFD was established under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah to help implement the King’s holistic vision for sustainable development through productive projects that improve socioeconomic circumstances of citizens.