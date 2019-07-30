‘Gov’t does not intend to hike electricity prices any time soon’

AMMAN — The government will not increase the prices of electricity “during the upcoming period”, Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat said on Tuesday, noting that the energy sector’s current strategy seeks to lower production costs.

The government has taken a number of measures to manage the debts of the National Electric Power Company, the minister, who is also the government spokesperson, added.

The government is working in accordance with a “gradual “ strategy to improve the quality of services provided within the vital sectors of education, health and transport, Ghunaimat affirmed, noting that such policies “will have a direct effect on the lives of citizens”.

The minister’s statements came during a meeting with representatives from official media institutions held at the Prime Ministry.

During the meeting, Ghunaimat addressed Health Ministry plans to create a “network of benchmark health centres”, comprising 14 centres this year.

These health institutions will have the capacity to treat 95 per cent of the number of daily hospital patients, which will mitigate pressures on hospitals, according to Ghunaimat.