‘Extremely cold’ weather to persist as GAM cadres respond to recent heavy rainfall

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Saturday said that all roads remained open and no closures were reported in light of the weather that recently impacted the Kingdom, bringing heavy rainfall.

GAM announced a medium level of alert and sent out its cadres to the field on Saturday, with a focus on downtown Amman, to provide necessary support and prevent water from overflowing in shops and warehouses.

Around 180 pumping motors have been distributed around the capital, in addition to seven large-sized motors placed near Sports City Circle, Dakhliya Circle, the fifth and seventh circles, Khalda, Jawa and the Hashemite Yard, Petra reported.

Contractors and project owners also called for securing construction materials to ensure they do not drift with the rain and clog rainwater drainage pipelines, according to Petra.

GAM urged the public to contact hotlines at 065359970, 065359971 or 0798166789 in the event of any emergency.

The municipality said that it either decreases or increases the level of alert in accordance with the weather updates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On Sunday, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast that the weather will remain "extremely cold" around the Kingdom with possibility of intermittent rainfall, especially in the central and southern regions, and a chance of snowfall in mountainous areas, mainly in the south.

The JMD forecast that mercury levels will be 4-6 degrees lower than the usual average.

The department reiterated its warning of slippery roads, torrent formation in areas that witness heavy rainfall and hail, as well as low visibility in mountainous and Badia areas and possible frost on Monday night.

Temperatures in Amman on Sunday are expected to range between 7°C and 1°C and drop to between 6°C and -1°C on Monday, according to the JMD.

In Aqaba, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 17°C and a low of 7°C on Sunday, while on Monday they are expected to range between 16°C and 7°C.